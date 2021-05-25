Work With Us

We believe in inclusion and accessibility, and provide equal opportunity. We offer staff a creative and supportive environment and encourage people from all backgrounds to apply.
To apply for a position:
- Download the job pack that contains all required information and instructions
- Please note all applications must address the selection criteria
- Please forward your completed application and CV, unless otherwise specified in the job pack, to jobs@storyfactory.org.au
Positions Available
Indigenous Storyteller (P/T)
The Indigenous Storyteller will run creative writing programs with young people aged 7 to 17 in schools, community groups and at our centres. A genuine Occupational Requirement of this role is that the applicants be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait
Islander descent. Applicants must demonstrate Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage in addition to addressing the selection criteria. We’re looking for an Indigenous Storyteller who has:
- Significant experience working with young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and a deep understanding of how to support them to achieve the best outcomes;
- A love of creative writing;
- Significant educational experience, and a completed or nearly completed education
degree;
- A gift for storytelling and the ability to nurture creativity in others;
- Deep cultural knowledge and a desire to share this with people from diverse backgrounds.
Download the job pack for details here.
Applications close Wednesday December 1, 2021, 5pm. Please send your application to jobs@storyfactory.org.au
Work Experience
Story Factory’s work experience opportunities are suspended until further notice.
Internships
Story Factory’s internship opportunities are suspended until further notice.
General Enquiries
For all other employment queries, including expressions of interest, please fill out the form below