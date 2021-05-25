Work With Us

Indigenous Storyteller (P/T)

The Indigenous Storyteller will run creative writing programs with young people aged 7 to 17 in schools, community groups and at our centres. A genuine Occupational Requirement of this role is that the applicants be of Aboriginal or Torres Strait

Islander descent. Applicants must demonstrate Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander heritage in addition to addressing the selection criteria. We’re looking for an Indigenous Storyteller who has:

Significant experience working with young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and a deep understanding of how to support them to achieve the best outcomes;

A love of creative writing;

Significant educational experience, and a completed or nearly completed education

degree;

A gift for storytelling and the ability to nurture creativity in others;

Deep cultural knowledge and a desire to share this with people from diverse backgrounds.

Download the job pack for details here.

Applications close Wednesday December 1, 2021, 5pm. Please send your application to jobs@storyfactory.org.au